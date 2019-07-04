Aptargroup (ATR) Position Has Lifted by Opus Capital Group Llc; Bahl & Gaynor Has Lowered Nic (EGOV) Stake by $3.60 Million; Stock Price Declined

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 57.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 211,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 158,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 370,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 115,725 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 5.79% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 20/04/2018 – Digital Government Services Offer Added Value to Louisiana on Earth Day; 16/04/2018 – NOR’s MClnfo Helps Insurance Companies and States Save Paper This Earth Day; 18/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Justice Website Honored with Award; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in NIC; 12/03/2018 – Hogan Administration Announces New Maryland Business Express Website; 25/04/2018 – Oregon Ethics’ Case Management System Named a StateScoop 50 Innovation of the Year; 12/04/2018 – Providence City Clerk’s Department Deploys New and Improved Tradename Service; 26/04/2018 – NIC’s Gov2Go Platform Named a Finalist for the ACT-IAC Igniting Innovation Awards; 21/04/2018 – DJ NIC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGOV); 06/04/2018 – Access ldaho’s OnTheGo Helps City of Meridian Police Collect Funds for K9 Unit

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 63.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,666 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 7,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $125.92. About 162,191 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 21.28% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $66,163 activity.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partn (NYSE:NEP) by 31,341 shares to 24,985 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 59,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,694 shares, and cut its stake in Algonquin Power & Ut (AQUNF).

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,702 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 6,058 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has 6.44M shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 0.7% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). King Luther Capital Management invested in 0% or 3,500 shares. Mondrian Inv Prtnrs Limited invested in 0.11% or 31,831 shares. Rmb Management Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 34,158 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Ltd has invested 0.08% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc) invested 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 11,087 shares. 122 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc. Sei Invests Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 125,031 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell & Assoc Limited has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 30 shares. Puzo Michael J stated it has 3.41% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 181,389 are held by Qs Limited Liability Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.02% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Victory Capital Mgmt owns 60,982 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans has 50,872 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 11,200 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 1,516 shares. 45,243 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Moreover, Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 6.85M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 42,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 85,104 were reported by Bogle Investment Management Limited Partnership De. Sei Invests invested in 95,864 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt owns 0.17% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 243,224 shares.

Analysts await NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. EGOV’s profit will be $12.04M for 22.82 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by NIC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.