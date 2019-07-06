Aptargroup (ATR) Market Value Rose While Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Decreased Its Position; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Decreased Boeing Co Com (BA) Position by $756,666

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 216,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 633,142 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.36M, down from 849,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 240,916 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 21.28% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 1.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1.32 million shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Llc reported 24,810 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 2,780 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Llc invested in 5,628 shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 250,323 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,813 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Lc accumulated 6,088 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability invested in 189,000 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dakota Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hudson Bay Mngmt LP reported 0.48% stake. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora owns 8,893 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 23,587 were reported by Savings Bank. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (THRK) by 18,605 shares to 60,647 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FAA Official Sees Boeing’s 737 Max Flying By December – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paris Air Show – Day 3: Airbus bounces back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BOEING 3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors of Monday Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Filed by Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FAA To Streamline Fire Regulations For Cargo Compartments – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 181,979 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $133.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 52,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 814,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Growth Propertie.

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. ATR’s profit will be $70.06M for 27.57 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 16,900 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.06% or 12,600 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 6,294 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 9,265 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.03% or 6.64M shares in its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor Inc invested 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Fisher Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 2,535 shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) reported 3,039 shares stake. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Inc has 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 3,514 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 0.04% or 40,951 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,254 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Gru Incorporated Lc has invested 0.14% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Broderick Brian C accumulated 74,592 shares.