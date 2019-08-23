Aptargroup (ATR) Holding Boosted by Oakbrook Investments Llc; Gogo (GOGO) Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Declined

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 6.77M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38M, down from 8.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 974,091 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 05/03/2018 – GOGO NAMES OAKLEIGH THORNE AS PRESIDENT-CEO; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $887.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SEES FY REV. $865M TO $935M, EST. $867.7M; 21/03/2018 – Gogo Business Aviation Hits Milestone with 100th Business Jet Now Flying with AVANCE L5 System; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Sees FY Rev $865M-$935M; 05/03/2018 – GOGO INC – THORNE REPLACES MICHAEL J. SMALL AS CEO

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $120.54. About 225,397 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.81 million activity. The insider TOWNSEND CHARLES C bought $560,394.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 53,500 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 67,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested in 0% or 5,004 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). 36,794 were reported by American Grp. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,970 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 5,100 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 1.32M shares. Geode Mgmt Llc stated it has 702,662 shares. S Muoio & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 181,751 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Llp invested in 0% or 307,601 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 5.19M shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 40,905 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Ltd Company accumulated 334,848 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 313,503 shares or 0% of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Lc has 0.07% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 2.33M shares.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 71,700 shares to 15,300 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Page Arthur B reported 31,646 shares stake. Millennium Management Ltd Company holds 258,895 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 76,336 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability. Btim owns 1.42% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 979,773 shares. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Farmers Merchants Invs holds 39,892 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 7,933 are held by Glenmede Tru Com Na. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Vanguard Gru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 6.64 million shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 3,039 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 190,361 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 28,201 shares. Citigroup reported 13,141 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 2,728 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.