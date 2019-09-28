Aptargroup (ATR) Holder Wetherby Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $434,000 as Shares Rose; As Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Share Price Rose, Cullen Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 63.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 688,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 390,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.50M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81 million shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo said to be target of $1 billion US fine; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo ‘not completely out of the woods’ but stock can move higher: Bank analyst; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $512,000, down from 7,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.67. About 146,569 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $60.84M for 31.23 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Int Gp has invested 0.06% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has 9,640 shares. Bright Rock Limited Liability reported 0.3% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 3,353 shares. 33,356 are held by Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il. Qci Asset Mgmt holds 7,000 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt holds 21,361 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 0.82% or 175,200 shares. 40,218 were accumulated by Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. 5,120 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Company. Jane Street Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Profund Advsr Llc invested in 0.03% or 5,551 shares. Raymond James & has 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 59,989 shares. Prudential Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 4,445 shares.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $913.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,461 shares to 16,289 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Aptar Announces Partnership with TerraCycle’s Loop Platform – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) ROE Of 14% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,510 shares to 859,845 shares, valued at $41.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr) (NYSE:GSK) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt Limited invested in 559,360 shares. First Savings Bank Sioux Falls holds 16,779 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wellington Shields & Communications Ltd Llc holds 0.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 8,797 shares. Aristotle Management Ltd Com reported 6,600 shares stake. Pioneer Retail Bank N A Or holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 79,000 shares. Rockland has 1.92% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Guardian Mgmt holds 1.08% or 26,351 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo Inc reported 1.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Davis Selected Advisers holds 6.49% or 27.73M shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants holds 1.33% or 437,113 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Fin Bancorporation has 0.23% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Northeast Fincl Consultants invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.55% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 28,069 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.