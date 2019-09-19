Aptargroup (ATR) Holder Westwood Management Has Boosted Position by $3.08 Million; Apple Com (AAPL) Holder Boston Common Asset Management Decreased Position

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) by 236.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 24,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 35,360 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, up from 10,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $118.41. About 12,509 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 9,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,668 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.32 million, down from 111,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $222.51. About 3.01 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 14/03/2018 – France Plans Legal Action Against Apple And Google For Unfair Business Practices — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $779.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,668 shares to 394,819 shares, valued at $76.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 188,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kwmg Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 130,049 shares. Page Arthur B stated it has 3.21% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Aperio Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 12,461 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Liability has invested 1.53% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Cornerstone Cap Incorporated holds 4.05% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 207,579 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Johnson Grp Inc owns 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Salley And Associate holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 2,944 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has 0.02% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 4,392 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd accumulated 0% or 2,227 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 11,935 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 132,154 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Fairview Capital Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 10,245 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 0.56% or 20,150 shares. Blue Cap has invested 6.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Saturna Cap reported 3.53% stake. Kopp Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 4,494 shares stake. Garland Capital Incorporated accumulated 1,050 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 79,554 are owned by Mengis Mgmt. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vision Capital accumulated 75,336 shares. Tiedemann holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,304 shares. Wendell David stated it has 3.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Co owns 156,763 shares or 3.64% of their US portfolio. Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 2,775 shares. Jnba Fincl holds 0.44% or 10,929 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $802.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Electrica Corporacion Sa U (RDEIY) by 48,753 shares to 127,699 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koninklijke Philips N V Ny Reg (NYSE:PHG) by 24,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Kion Group Ag Adr.