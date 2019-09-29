Aptargroup (ATR) Holder Westwood Management Boosted Position; Maplelane Capital Has Trimmed Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (SQM) Holding by $2.02 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (SQM) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 551,564 shares traded. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 15/05/2018 – DEAL VALUE OF $4.3 BLN REPRESENTS ABOUT 22 PCT PREMIUM TO SQM’S CLOSING PRICE ON MONDAY; 17/05/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TELLS REUTERS GOVERNMENT WILL HONOR EVENTUAL FNE REGULATOR RULING ON SQM STAKE SALE TO CHINA’S TIANQI; 17/05/2018 – SQM SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CHANGE TO VOTING RIGHTS BYLAWS; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM shares to Chinese companies; 24/05/2018 – SQM ATTRIBUTES LOW FIRST-QUARTER SALES TO LOGISTICS DELAYS; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM AGREES TO BUY 24% OF SQM FROM NUTRIEN; 15/05/2018 – Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 02/04/2018 – Squeezed Out of SQM Board, Ponce Gets Defensive as Nutrien Exits

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) by 236.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 24,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 35,360 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 10,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.67. About 146,569 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 100,000 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $22.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 548,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (NYSE:HRL).

Analysts await Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SQM’s profit will be $71.07 million for 25.82 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $779.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,700 shares to 492,500 shares, valued at $65.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

