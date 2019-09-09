Aptargroup (ATR) Holder Opus Capital Group Has Upped Holding; Assetmark Has Cut Nisource Com (NI) Position by $1.57 Million

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 63.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 11,666 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 190,815 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc Com (NI) by 85.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 55,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 9,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 65,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 1.18 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern

Another recent and important NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Read This Before Judging NiSource Inc.’s (NYSE:NI) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp Com New by 45,182 shares to 507,848 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Rus Md Cp Gr Etf (IWP) by 44,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Srt Tr (SJNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zimmer Prns LP accumulated 17.54M shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). United Cap Advisers Ltd owns 12,696 shares. California-based Lpl Financial Limited Com has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 15,373 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 1.47 million shares stake. Bb&T Limited Liability Co accumulated 13,614 shares. Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.03% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Captrust Financial Advsr reported 1,232 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 44,846 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited invested in 0.04% or 14,773 shares. Natixis Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Hightower Limited Co has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0.03% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.1 per share. NI’s profit will be $15.05M for 180.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Worth Considering AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Aptar Enters into Strategic Partnership with PureCycle to Accelerate Integration of Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene into Dispensing Solutions – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Investment Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 182,011 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.14% stake. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,747 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Missouri-based Argent Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Huntington Comml Bank reported 1,699 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 276,613 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Suntrust Banks holds 23,387 shares. Mondrian Inv Prtn Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 31,831 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0.04% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Smithfield reported 0.04% stake. Oakbrook Investments Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). 125,508 are owned by Group. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 15,500 shares.