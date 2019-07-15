Aptargroup (ATR) Holder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Lowered Its Stake; Ellington Management Group Increases Position in Dsw (DSW)

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Dsw Inc (DSW) by 213.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 133,557 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 196,000 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 62,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Dsw Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $22.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 24/05/2018 – DSW’s Nieding Says New Deutsche Bank CEO Has the Right Strategy (Video); 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc Expects to Complete Ebuys Liquidation Process in Early 2018; 15/03/2018 – DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse Continues International Expansion; 13/03/2018 – DSW INC – BOARD APPROVED TO INCREASE ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 25% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – DSW – MAY INCUR ADDITIONAL ONE-TIME EXIT CHARGES RELATED TO EBUYS; 13/03/2018 – DSW Plans to Shut Down EBuys After Buying E-Commerce Website Operator In 2016; 03/04/2018 – DSW Inc. Names Drew Domecq As Chief Information Officer; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 09/04/2018 – DSW’s Nieding Says Deutsche’s New CEO Has to Have Right Answers Fast (Video); 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc Sees FY18 Effective Tax Rate of 29%

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 3,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,175 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 14,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.64. About 40,516 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 21.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15,400 shares to 9,700 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 88,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,000 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 11,910 shares to 93,375 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

