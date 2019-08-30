Apriem Advisors Upped Position in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG); Express (EXPR) Shareholder Hussman Strategic Advisors Lowered Its Position by $600,000

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 17.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 21,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 142,616 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, up from 121,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 65,156 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 14/03/2018 – CAFC: WANGS ALLIANCE CORPORATION v. PHILIPS LIGHTING NORTH AMERICA [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1531 – 2018-03-14; 24/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR STAFF EDUCATION AND EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE FOR 5 YEARS AFTER COMPLETION; 15/03/2018 – SHELL NAMES FORMER PHILIPS CEO GERARD KLEISTERLEE DEPUTY CHAIR; 19/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV BRIL.AS – THIS EARLY IN THE YEAR BRILL DOES NOT ISSUE A CONCRETE OUTLOOK FOR THE YEAR END RESULT; 11/04/2018 – AHOLD DELHAIZE: BOARDS HAVE RIGHT TO EXTEND ANTI-TAKEOVER MEASURES INDEFINITELY; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – IT IS NOT EXPECTED THAT 2017 NET RESULT WILL BE MATCHED; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – FY EBITDA UP FROM € 254 MILLION TO € 265 MILLION* (+4.3%); 16/03/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING: ICADE PILOTS LIFI-ENABLED LUMINAIRES; 10/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV VOPA.AS : MACQUAIRE STARTS WITH UNDERPERFORM, EUR 32 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – REG-Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Express Inc (EXPR) by 41.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.48% . The institutional investor held 208,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $890,000, down from 358,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 63,124 shares traded. Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has declined 74.72% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPR News: 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees FY18 Net $25M-Net $35M; 31/05/2018 – EXPRESS INC SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES DOWN 1% TO UP 1%; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – QTRLY E-COMMERCE SALES INCREASED 20% TO $203.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – ETS Express, Inc. Prevails in Unanimous Trademark Ruling Against S’well Bottle; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc 4Q Adj EPS 34c; 14/05/2018 – Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc. Appoints Lou Schillinger as President; 06/04/2018 – FDA: Cut Fruit Express, Inc. Announces A Voluntary Recall of Fresh Bruschetta Mixed and Dips Because of Undeclared Soy and Milk; 24/04/2018 – Privé Revaux Launches at Express; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees FY18 EPS 32c-EPS 46c; 13/04/2018 – Express could trim back its store count over the next three years as it makes bigger investments online

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 14,000 shares to 116,500 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.15 EPS, down 600.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Express: Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Express, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Introduces Third Quarter 2019 Outlook – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.