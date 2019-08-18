Apriem Advisors Upped Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $1.05 Million; As Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Shares Declined, Holder Endurant Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $6.10 Million

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 358,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 102,593 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 461,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 89,656 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 8,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 53,184 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, up from 44,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Capital Mgmt invested 0.65% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Co invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bennicas Associate Inc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,539 shares. First Merchants has 61,217 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 74,492 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd invested in 0.32% or 108,898 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc owns 40,534 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Com invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd accumulated 10,912 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt has invested 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 435,877 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Lc reported 43,804 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd invested in 69,349 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 150 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “13 Stocks With Plenty Of Cash – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oxford Immunotec Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oxford Immunotec Announces Board Approval of $100 Million Share Repurchase Program and Reaffirms Growth Expectations for Fourth Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on January 06, 2019. More interesting news about Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oxford Immunotec Appoints Patrick J. Balthrop, Sr. as Chairman – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oxford Immunotec to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.