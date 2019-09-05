Apriem Advisors Upped Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake By $327,600; Shorts at MEG ENERGY COMMON CANADA (MEGEF) Raised By 59.55%

MEG ENERGY CORP COMMON CANADA (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had an increase of 59.55% in short interest. MEGEF’s SI was 9.38 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 59.55% from 5.88M shares previously. With 8,400 avg volume, 1117 days are for MEG ENERGY CORP COMMON CANADA (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)’s short sellers to cover MEGEF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.54% or $0.136 during the last trading session, reaching $3.976. About 92,230 shares traded or 448.53% up from the average. MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Apriem Advisors increased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 4.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apriem Advisors acquired 4,095 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Apriem Advisors holds 102,596 shares with $8.27 million value, up from 98,501 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $34.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.36% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $81.83. About 884,799 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic

MEG Energy Corp. develops and produces in situ oil sands in Alberta, Canada. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam assisted gravity drainage extraction methods. It has a 28.2 P/E ratio. It owns a 100% working interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases located in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, as well as the Christina Lake project in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta.

