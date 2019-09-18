Apriem Advisors Trimmed Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $458,106 as Market Valuation Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder David R Rahn & Associates Lowered Holding as Share Value Declined

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors sold 242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04 million, down from 5,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.30 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go finds that cashier-free shopping is bringing customers back; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw

David R Rahn & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc sold 681 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04M, down from 3,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.30M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems; 22/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered:; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%: Rising costs and labor shortage may prompt other online retailers to follow suit; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 07/05/2018 – @JimCramer: Warren Buffett’s aversion to iPhones might’ve kept him out of $AMZN, $GOOGL; 03/04/2018 – Despite Wide Public Interest, Good Jobs First Study Finds Most Finalist Governments Hide their Amazon HQ2 Bids; 18/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon Alexa takes aim at on-the-move infotainment with Echo speakers for cars; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.78 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fernwood Investment Management Ltd Liability Company owns 1.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,577 shares. Paradigm Fin Advsr Limited stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 776 shares. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,374 shares. Albion Fincl Grp Inc Ut invested in 11,868 shares. Oppenheimer & Comm has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hm Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1,333 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Bb&T has invested 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Summit Strategies Incorporated invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Williams Jones And Limited Liability Corporation invested in 49,708 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Liability Company has 1.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ranger Invest Management LP reported 51 shares stake. Moreover, Interactive Fincl Advsrs has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 725 shares. Crawford Counsel reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Donate to U.S. Presidential candidates through Alexa – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon hardware event coming Sept. 25 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon launches Music HD plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.78 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33 million and $319.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 10,663 shares to 153,279 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Going on With Amazon’s Whole Foods’ Pricing? – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon launches Music HD plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Can Only Hope to Contain Costco Wholesale Stock – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.