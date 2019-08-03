Apriem Advisors Raised Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Position By $850,560; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lifted By $149.78 Million Its Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stake

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) stake by 66.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired 5.99 million shares as Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)’s stock rose 13.58%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 14.94 million shares with $381.31M value, up from 8.95 million last quarter. Advanced Micro Devices Inc now has $31.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 60.41M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Study of PAN-90806 Eye Drops, Suspension for Neovascular AMD; 15/05/2018 – Oasis Management Buys New 2% Position in AMD; 15/03/2018 – Nodechain Inc Adds Fourty Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs to its Growing Portfolio; 07/03/2018 – AMD to Host Ryzen One Year Anniversary Webinar; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES- ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS RELATE TO FIRMWARE MANAGING EMBEDDED SECURITY CONTROL PROCESSOR IN SOME PRODUCTS; 23/05/2018 – Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 27/03/2018 – Opthea Doses Patients in Europe and Israel in Phase 2b Study of OPT-302 for Wet AMD; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Net $81M

Apriem Advisors increased Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) stake by 17.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apriem Advisors acquired 21,264 shares as Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG)’s stock rose 10.51%. The Apriem Advisors holds 142,616 shares with $5.83 million value, up from 121,352 last quarter. Koninklijke Philips N V now has $42.87B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 869,239 shares traded or 40.17% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – AGREED TO EXTEND ITS OPTION AGREEMENT WITH STICHTING CONTINU; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS ON DEFIBRILLATORS: CONSENT DECREE IS MULTI-YR AFFAIR; 18/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV – OCCUPANCY RATE DROP EXPLAINED BY LOWER RENTED CAPACITY AT OIL HUB TERMINALS CAUSED BY A LESS FAVORABLE OIL MARKET STRUCTURE; 06/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- IntelliVue X3 Patient Monitor; 11/04/2018 – REG-Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions; 11/05/2018 – PHILIPS PARTNERS W/ EMORY HEALTHCARE AND ROYAL PERTH HOSPITAL; 19/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV BRIL.AS – TO RETIRE CURRENT BRILL ONLINE PLATFORM TOWARDS THE END OF H1; 02/05/2018 – ARAVT GLOBAL REPORTS 0.62% SHORT IN PHILIPS LIGHTING: AFM; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: PHILIPS LIGHTING HOLDING B.V. v. WANGS ALLIANCE CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1529 – 2018-03-07; 27/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT HOLDS 0.50 SHORT IN PHILIPS LIGHTING

Among 7 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices had 21 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $34 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.1% or 38,518 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 163,426 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Us Financial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 21,469 shares. Vident Invest Advisory has 0.04% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 27,270 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,936 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.14% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.05% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Central Asset And Management (Hk) Ltd stated it has 15,730 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.02% or 10,140 shares. 663,554 are held by Macquarie Grp. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.61% or 5.26 million shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa owns 0.06% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 372,022 shares. Stevens Management Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 131,760 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) stake by 81,984 shares to 4.88 million valued at $174.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) stake by 63,509 shares and now owns 3.14 million shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.