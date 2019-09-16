Apriem Advisors Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Declined; Quantitative Investment Management Maintains Stake in Whirlpool (WHR)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 10,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The hedge fund held 44,269 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30M, up from 34,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $148.92. About 74,078 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 846.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 52,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 58,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.94M, up from 6,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $113.06. About 593,280 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) 3.4% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whirlpool Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Huntington Natl Bank holds 7,044 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 65 shares. 53,797 were accumulated by First Republic Inv. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 116,376 shares stake. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Cetera Advisor Network Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Advisor Partners Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 2,614 shares. James Inv Research Inc reported 1,550 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Moreover, Horizon Invs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 2,735 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,330 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America holds 179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Community Grp Inc Incorporated Lc reported 3.43% stake. Inv House Llc has invested 0.25% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 147,558 shares to 136,942 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 24,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,063 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33M and $319.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructur (UTF) by 160,641 shares to 44,736 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altair Engr Inc by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow drops more than 100 points as bond-market recession indicator, trade worries worsen – CNBC” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About Whiting Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WLL) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Apple TV+’s Price Is So Low – Nasdaq” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Analyst Prefers Lowe’s Over Home Depot Ahead Of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 500 are owned by Whitnell. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 22.11M shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) accumulated 160,530 shares. Ellington Management Grp Inc Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 51,200 shares. Peddock Capital Llc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 11,332 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 1,100 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Fiera accumulated 1.29 million shares. Davenport & Co Ltd Liability accumulated 78,890 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Mi holds 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 300 shares. Apriem Advsrs holds 1.86% or 58,819 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability reported 41,059 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Linscomb & Williams reported 4,043 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Motco invested in 0.03% or 2,828 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Frieson Donald. $23,725 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.