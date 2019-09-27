Apriem Advisors Position in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Increased by $458,509; Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Market Value Declined While Maverick Capital LTD Lifted Stake by $127.05 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 84.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 8.47 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 18.51M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $291.19M, up from 10.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 1.92 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 10,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 153,279 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.68M, up from 142,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 1.32M shares traded or 123.16% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 16/03/2018 – Philips Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- T10-NT, Model 78107 Product Usage: Indicated for use as a diagnostic device; 14/03/2018 – Food Lion to Expand Its Store Network in the Greater Norfolk, Va., Area; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- ACS-NT, Model 78108 Product Usage: Indicated for use as a diagnostic device; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – PARTNERS WITH SAMSUNG TO CONNECT SAMSUNG’S ARTIK SMART IOT PLATFORM TO PHILIPS HEALTHSUITE DIGITAL PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – NET DEBT POSITION INCREASED IN THE FIRST QUARTER; 20/05/2018 – Philips SpeechLive cloud dictation solution — easy, affordable and with Australian based hosting; 26/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS – EXPECT TO BENEFIT FROM HIGHER SAVINGS AS OF SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – Philips Lighting announces intention to change company name to Signify while keeping the Philips brand for its products

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold COMM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $6.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 554,880 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $65.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 24,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,920 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33 million and $319.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 3,969 shares to 7,534 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructur (UTF) by 160,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,736 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV).