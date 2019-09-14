Apriem Advisors Position in Chevron New (CVX) Increased by $343,728; Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Shareholder Highline Capital Management Upped Holding by $6.72 Million

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 4.43M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.15 million, up from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 1.31 million shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – COSTS WILL BE HIGHER IN SECOND HALF REFLECTING HIGHER MARKETING, DISCRETIONARY REMUNERATION AND ANZ INTEGRATION SPEND; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – FY ACTIVE CLIENT NUMBERS ARE SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR ALTHOUGH FINAL QUARTER HAS SEEN AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LTD – U.S. FDA REQUESTED THAT COMPANY PROVIDE ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION IN SUPPORT OF ITS IND APPLICATION FOR COM701 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Parent Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 17/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS CO CMC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. Apr Rev NT$697.8M Vs NT$787.6M; 20/03/2018 – 2018 CMC Annual Conference Sneak Peek: Celebrities, Leaders & Brands Talk Creativity, Community & Culture; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $64.9M, EST. $85.1M; 27/04/2018 – Commercial Metals Company Celebrates the Dedication of New Micro Mill in Durant, Oklahoma; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – NET OPERATING INCOME FOR SECOND HALF WILL BE MODERATELY ABOVE FIRST HALF AND SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE PRIOR YEAR

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 43.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 2,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 6,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33 million and $319.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 3,969 shares to 7,534 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 36,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 674,250 shares, and cut its stake in Altair Engr Inc.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Management LP holds 235,087 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bowling Mgmt Lc invested in 53,954 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,064 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Lc has 0.02% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,402 shares. 29,896 are held by Boussard And Gavaudan Management Limited Liability Partnership. Jefferies Grp Lc, a New York-based fund reported 91,233 shares. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc owns 28,006 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp accumulated 5,860 shares. Harbour Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 9,794 shares. Kistler has 13,693 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. South Texas Money owns 367,461 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited invested 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Spc Fincl invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 219,610 shares to 390,453 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 79,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 567,100 shares, and cut its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 8.5% Return On Equity, Is Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Commercial Metals pops after Q3 earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Commercial Metals Company (CMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Materials Corp Acquires American Wheatley and Global Flow Products – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CMC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 108.94 million shares or 5.22% more from 103.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited reported 57,285 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0.05% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Moreover, American Intl Gp Inc has 0.02% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 0.04% or 15,272 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management holds 21,371 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 78,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 16,613 shares. Moore Capital LP has 0.04% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Piedmont Advisors holds 15,067 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 10,123 are held by Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 589,973 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 70,647 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 18,075 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.