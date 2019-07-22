Apriem Advisors Position In Abbvie (ABBV) Was Upped; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Tiger Management Cut Stake

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 9,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, up from 77,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $68.54. About 9.81M shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 37.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 58,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67M, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $306.87. About 2.10 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock or 11,500 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. Morris Donna sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, February 1. $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay. Shares for $10.19M were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24.