Apriem Advisors Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $458,106; Market Value Declined; First Merchants Lifted Its Cognizant Technology Com (CTSH) Position by $305,802; Shares Declined

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Com (CTSH) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 4,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 46,594 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 41,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 3.91 million shares traded or 16.98% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors sold 242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04 million, down from 5,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON IS MOVING INTO BLOCKCHAIN BY PARTNERING WITH START-UP CALLED KALEIDO – CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 19/03/2018 – Amazon is even addressing the amateur gaming community with the launch of Amazon GameOn; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 210 were reported by Cadence Capital Limited Liability Company. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0.41% or 492 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreno Evelyn V, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,588 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 362 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Security National holds 3,191 shares. The Texas-based Ser Automobile Association has invested 2.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 142,700 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 78,257 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il reported 20,448 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap invested 2.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grassi owns 825 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 128,437 shares.

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33 million and $319.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 10,663 shares to 153,279 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Bancorporation invested in 0.03% or 3,566 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. The Massachusetts-based Btim Corporation has invested 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 2.85M were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Amer Registered Inv Advisor owns 6,260 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 16.78 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 76,285 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.2% or 13,260 shares. 41,508 are held by Blair William And Com Il. Ycg Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Daiwa Secs Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 22,322 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 37,698 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt accumulated 90,180 shares. Madison Invest Inc owns 807,755 shares.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (NYSE:CL) by 6,255 shares to 34,098 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Company Com (NYSE:HAL) by 26,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,138 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

