Apriem Advisors Increased United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $639,600; Market Valuation Declined; As Marchex (MCHX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Harbert Fund Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.46 Million Its Position

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 366,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 820,014 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 105,315 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 4,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 58,104 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, up from 53,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 2.83 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 11.05% more from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S Squared Techs Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 742,821 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 11,371 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt invested in 883,733 shares. California-based Eam Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 92,400 shares. Idaho-based Caprock Grp has invested 0.05% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Paw Capital reported 984,997 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The owns 25,090 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Herald Limited holds 0.18% or 137,291 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 53,383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 398,790 shares. Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 58,686 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company owns 127 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 418,641 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $68.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perceptron Inc (NASDAQ:PRCP) by 482,991 shares to 987,091 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33M and $319.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 3,969 shares to 7,534 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructur (UTF) by 160,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,736 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).