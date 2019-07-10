Apriem Advisors Holds Position in United Technologies (UTX); Secor Capital Advisors LP Lowered Wayfair (W) Holding by $462,796

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 50.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 3,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,064 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455,000, down from 6,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $149.72. About 807,774 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 8,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,184 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, up from 44,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.74. About 1.65M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.97 earnings per share, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.

