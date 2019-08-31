Apriem Advisors Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined; As Post Hldgs (POST) Shares Declined, Holder London Co Of Virginia Has Lowered Position

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 10,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 853,939 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.42M, down from 864,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 642,114 shares traded or 12.43% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 8,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 53,184 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, up from 44,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Commerce reported 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Shelton Capital reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Seabridge Investment has 10,815 shares. Goelzer Inv has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 99,343 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). King Luther Cap Management Corporation owns 0.1% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 123,745 shares. 23,297 are held by Dupont Capital Mngmt. Federated Investors Pa owns 0.07% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 245,332 shares. Regions holds 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 1,854 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 7,175 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.03% or 294,353 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 2,750 shares. 5,329 are owned by Strs Ohio. Avalon Lc has invested 0.09% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 405,262 shares to 5.30M shares, valued at $106.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 135,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Management invested 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bath Savings Tru owns 55,759 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp owns 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,160 shares. Graybill Bartz & Associates Limited reported 38,724 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 1.11% or 12,345 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment reported 101,208 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 92,456 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 110,343 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mngmt invested in 0.52% or 12,400 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 233,115 shares. South State Corporation stated it has 70,754 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 35,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cohen Cap Mgmt Inc holds 2.05% or 66,098 shares. Moreover, Lee Danner & Bass has 1.32% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Saturna reported 161,209 shares.

