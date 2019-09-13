Apriem Advisors Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) Has Increased as Shares Declined; As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, South Street Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $3.18 Million

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 846.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 52,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 58,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.94 million, up from 6,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.89B market cap company. It closed at $113.88 lastly. It is down 2.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 18,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 95,743 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.62M, down from 114,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.75B market cap company. It closed at $177.98 lastly. It is down 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lourd Capital Lc stated it has 2,044 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt reported 1,050 shares stake. Intersect Ltd Llc owns 2,455 shares. Jacobs & Com Ca reported 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tortoise Investment Management Limited Liability Com owns 186 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Citigroup Inc has 561,488 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.28% or 1.08M shares. Markston Ltd Llc has 105,445 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 5,561 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.84% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Rnc Cap Lc invested in 0.29% or 41,407 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moors Cabot Inc reported 11,647 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.2% or 124,119 shares.

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33M and $319.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 242 shares to 4,775 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 36,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 674,250 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.12 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.