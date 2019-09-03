Apriem Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $409,959; Silver Point Capital LP Maintains Position in Pg&E (PCG)

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 78,721 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 74,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $108.1. About 3.52 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 24/05/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 440 FROM DKK 400; 04/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: JPMorgan hires top AI researcher from Carnegie Mellon University; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video); 15/05/2018 – 10-year Treasury yield can get to 4 percent before it punishes stocks: J.P. Morgan strategist; 24/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: JPMorgan Chase vows a regional expansion. Does an acquisition make sense?; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Global Economy Continues to Do Well

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 1.94 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd invested 0.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Connecticut-based Hartford Financial Management has invested 2.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 8,927 are held by Kopp Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Barnett invested in 0.1% or 1,764 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 143,990 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Knott David M owns 23,050 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel owns 232,705 shares or 4.36% of their US portfolio. Prudential stated it has 6.71M shares. Moreover, Aull & Monroe Inv Management has 1.24% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 22,863 shares. Bailard reported 84,162 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Boston Rech & Mgmt Inc holds 0.37% or 8,853 shares. Amica Retiree Med has invested 2.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 20,671 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Odey Asset Management Grp Inc Inc Ltd reported 19,440 shares.