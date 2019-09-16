Apriem Advisors Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $458,106 as Shares Declined; Salesforce.Com Com Us$0.001 (CRM) Stake Boosted by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors sold 242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04M, down from 5,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $892.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $35.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1803.88. About 2.70M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 01/05/2018 – `Amazon Effect’ May Push Vancouver Housing Prices Even Higher; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Results Beat Expectations; 25/04/2018 – NYSE TO REMEDIATE CONFIGURATION OF AMZN, BKNG, GOOG TONIGHT; 30/05/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O HAS NOT HAD ‘ANY SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS’ ABOUT COMBINING WITH AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O -CEO KATRINA LAKE; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 09/04/2018 – Whole Foods Market Announces Community Giving Day; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb Hires Amazon Prime Head Greeley to Run Homes Business

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Us$0.001 (CRM) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 51,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 678,032 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.88 million, up from 626,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Us$0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $153.13. About 1.46 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 2,972 shares to 45,827 shares, valued at $10.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 94,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,369 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33M and $319.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 6,101 shares to 751,039 shares, valued at $39.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 10,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.04 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.