Apriem Advisors Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $458,106 as Market Value Declined; Vident Investment Advisory Has Raised Deere & Co (DE) Position

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors sold 242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04M, down from 5,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.05. About 945,763 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Hiring Push in Riyadh After Saudi Prince’s Visit; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – CPSC MEETING WITH AMAZON REPRESENTATIVES APRIL 10; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ramps up Seattle growth target despite plans for ‘HQ2’- Seattle Times; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon is squeezing suppliers to curb losses in price wars- Bloomberg

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 5,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 85,931 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.24 million, up from 80,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.06. About 570,114 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.89 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33 million and $319.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,926 shares to 94,166 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 17,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 42,173 shares to 5,326 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 28,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,447 shares, and cut its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

