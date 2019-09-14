Apriem Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $458,106; As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Highline Capital Management Lowered Stake

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 80,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.08M, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 1.12M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $440.2 MILLION, OPERATING INCOME OF $54.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $103.5 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.85B; 17/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC ERI.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 14/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors sold 242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04M, down from 5,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Cazzie David to Star and Write Amazon Comedy Series; 29/03/2018 – Trump Criticizes Amazon, Says Online Retailer Pays ‘Little or No Taxes’ to State, Local Governments; 25/04/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications™ to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Sees 2Q Operating Pft $1.1B To Pft $1.9B; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon hardware event coming Sept. 25 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33M and $319.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 52,604 shares to 58,819 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 10,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sadoff Management Ltd accumulated 337 shares. Moreover, Oakworth has 0.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Miles Capital reported 765 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors stated it has 52,583 shares or 3.99% of all its holdings. Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 135 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 9,619 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 776 shares. Cutter Company Brokerage holds 0.75% or 1,280 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Autus Asset Mgmt Limited owns 3,868 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. 402 are owned by Glenview National Bank & Trust Tru Dept. Horrell Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 43 shares. Blue Chip holds 0.2% or 467 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.05% or 683 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ERI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 72.73 million shares or 16.55% more from 62.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 35,389 shares. Next Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 1,424 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). United Services Automobile Association has 12,166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Falcon Point Cap Lc invested in 3.35% or 135,207 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc owns 238,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Invesco Ltd owns 1.31 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 47,231 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management invested in 0.04% or 56,872 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Elk Creek Prtnrs has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 324 shares.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ERI’s profit will be $51.32 million for 16.38 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: "5 stocks set to soar from the U.S. sports betting boom – MarketWatch" on July 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Pharma Stock Roundup: PFE to Buy ARRY, RHHBY, MRK, AZN Drugs Get Regulatory Nod – Nasdaq" published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "3 Ways To Survive A Market Crash – Seeking Alpha" on November 04, 2016. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Q2 Earnings Season 'Kabuki Dance' Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha" published on July 02, 2019