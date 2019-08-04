Apriem Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $409,959 as Share Value Rose; As Enbridge (ENB) Share Price Declined, Salient Trust Company Lta Increased Stake by $846,612

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 78,721 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 74,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Reports Higher Earnings; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES; 09/03/2018 – ASPEN BOARD IS SAID TO RETAIN JPMORGAN: INSURANCE INSIDER; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – COM HEM HOLDING AB COMH.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 155 FROM SEK 138; 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 23,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 50,355 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 2.78M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.83% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 251,782 shares. Willis Inv Counsel stated it has 167,400 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 422,423 shares. 7,309 were reported by Confluence Inv Lc. Mechanics Fincl Bank Department holds 37,619 shares. Registered Inv Advisor has invested 1.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 2.22M shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Tru owns 28,716 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Liability owns 7,493 shares. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alphaone Inv Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.55% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,000 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cardinal Capital Management owns 1.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,168 shares. Invest Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.42% or 71,058 shares in its portfolio.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,874 shares to 32,352 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,709 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

