Apriem Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $327,600 as Stock Value Rose; Azimuth Capital Management Position In Ibm (IBM) Was Upped

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 14,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 160,424 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.64M, up from 145,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 4,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 102,596 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 98,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 2.62 million shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,799 shares to 76,696 shares, valued at $14.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 66,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,563 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM).

