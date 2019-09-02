Apriem Advisors Boosted Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $912,800 as Stock Value Declined; American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holding Has Raised by National Pension Service

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 190,802 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42 million, up from 179,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL

National Pension Service increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 19,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 536,185 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.91 million, up from 516,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 2.58M shares traded or 20.54% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 7.65 million shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Accuvest Glob Advsrs reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 132,084 are owned by Natl Bank Of Hawaii. Hwg Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Birinyi Associate Inc owns 29,250 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel has 260,888 shares. Capital Advsr Ok reported 12.9% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Berkley W R stated it has 308,650 shares or 5.74% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Co owns 22,781 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 84,606 shares. Indexiq Advisors invested in 0.1% or 41,650 shares. Truepoint stated it has 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 296,615 shares stake. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 36,613 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Tru Company holds 0.12% or 12,064 shares.

