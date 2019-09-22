Apriem Advisors Boosted Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $498,672 as Stock Price Declined; Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Boosted Holding

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 6,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 94,166 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85 million, up from 87,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97M shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 54,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 135,812 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.76 million, up from 81,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40M shares traded or 78.00% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Grp has invested 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cap Rech Glob accumulated 2.54% or 110.12 million shares. 338 are owned by Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc. Arvest Financial Bank Trust Division reported 115,614 shares. Butensky And Cohen Fin Security Inc invested 1.24% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 28,389 are owned by Hengehold Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 110,359 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.39% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Old Natl National Bank & Trust In accumulated 163,401 shares. Mai Mngmt reported 60,293 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.69% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 421,407 shares. North Star Investment has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability reported 194,023 shares stake. Pitcairn reported 33,921 shares. Joel Isaacson And Llc invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76 million was made by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gilead, AbbVie Are Innovative, but May Be Underappreciated – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Pharma Stocks You Should Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33 million and $319.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 485,827 shares to 84,356 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altair Engr Inc by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 22,997 shares to 33,450 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 13,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,148 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kings Point Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Sunbelt Secs Incorporated has 0.98% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 39,355 shares. Hanlon Inv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Conestoga Advsr Limited Co has 3,773 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp reported 57,423 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Everett Harris And Company Ca holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 93,558 shares. 6,919 are held by Rowland Counsel Adv. Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.35% or 165,732 shares. Family Mgmt invested in 62,373 shares. Pettee owns 29,289 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.62% or 2.09M shares. 134,015 are held by Woodstock. Ims Cap invested 1.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 38,100 were accumulated by King Wealth.