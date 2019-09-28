Approach Resources Inc. (AREX)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)

We are contrasting Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. N/A -0.09 41.78M -0.31 0.00 NextDecade Corporation 5 -22.10 9.14M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Approach Resources Inc. and NextDecade Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 22,571,582,928.15% -5% -2.7% NextDecade Corporation 168,014,705.88% -52.6% -28.6%

Volatility & Risk

Approach Resources Inc.’s current beta is 3.07 and it happens to be 207.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NextDecade Corporation is 116.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.16 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Approach Resources Inc. and NextDecade Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NextDecade Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

On the other hand, NextDecade Corporation’s potential upside is 44.67% and its consensus price target is $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Approach Resources Inc. and NextDecade Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 85.7% respectively. Approach Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, NextDecade Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05% NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89%

For the past year NextDecade Corporation has weaker performance than Approach Resources Inc.

Summary

Approach Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors NextDecade Corporation.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.