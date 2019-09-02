Approach Resources Inc. (AREX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO)

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.19 N/A -0.31 0.00 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.97 4.68

Demonstrates Approach Resources Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Approach Resources Inc. Its rival Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Approach Resources Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 108.01% for Approach Resources Inc. with average target price of $0.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.5% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Approach Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41%

For the past year Approach Resources Inc. was more bearish than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Summary

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Approach Resources Inc.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.