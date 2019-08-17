Approach Resources Inc. (AREX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

This is a contrast between Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.20 N/A -0.31 0.00 Hess Corporation 60 2.80 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Approach Resources Inc. and Hess Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7% Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Approach Resources Inc. has a 3.07 beta, while its volatility is 207.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hess Corporation’s 96.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Approach Resources Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Hess Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Hess Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Approach Resources Inc. and Hess Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Approach Resources Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 110.53% and an $0.4 average price target. On the other hand, Hess Corporation’s potential upside is 8.66% and its average price target is $65. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Approach Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Hess Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. shares and 96.2% of Hess Corporation shares. About 0.9% of Approach Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Hess Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05% Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1%

For the past year Approach Resources Inc. has -69.05% weaker performance while Hess Corporation has 60.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Hess Corporation beats Approach Resources Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.