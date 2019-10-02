Approach Resources Inc. (AREX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. N/A -0.09 41.78M -0.31 0.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 0.00 N/A 0.23 4.60

Table 1 highlights Approach Resources Inc. and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 23,172,490,293.95% -5% -2.7% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5%

Volatility and Risk

Approach Resources Inc. is 207.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.07 beta. In other hand, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has beta of 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Approach Resources Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Approach Resources Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.6% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Approach Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31%

For the past year Approach Resources Inc. was more bearish than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Approach Resources Inc.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.