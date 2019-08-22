Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) Contrasting side by side

Both Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.24 N/A -0.31 0.00 Parsley Energy Inc. 18 2.79 N/A 0.95 17.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Approach Resources Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Approach Resources Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7% Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Approach Resources Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 207.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.07 beta. From a competition point of view, Parsley Energy Inc. has a 0.48 beta which is 52.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Approach Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Parsley Energy Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Parsley Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Approach Resources Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Parsley Energy Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

Approach Resources Inc. has a 83.65% upside potential and a consensus target price of $0.4. Competitively the consensus target price of Parsley Energy Inc. is $29.3, which is potential 75.45% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Approach Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Parsley Energy Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Approach Resources Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 96.8%. Approach Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 3.9% are Parsley Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05% Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82%

For the past year Approach Resources Inc. has -69.05% weaker performance while Parsley Energy Inc. has 3.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Parsley Energy Inc. beats Approach Resources Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.