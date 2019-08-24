Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Approach Resources Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Approach Resources Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Approach Resources Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5.00% -2.70% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Approach Resources Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Approach Resources Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.03 2.96 2.68

With consensus price target of $0.4, Approach Resources Inc. has a potential upside of 96.95%. The potential upside of the rivals is 87.22%. Given Approach Resources Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Approach Resources Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Approach Resources Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Approach Resources Inc. has -69.05% weaker performance while Approach Resources Inc.’s peers have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Approach Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Approach Resources Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Approach Resources Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Approach Resources Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Approach Resources Inc. is 207.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.07. Competitively, Approach Resources Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Approach Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Approach Resources Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Approach Resources Inc.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.