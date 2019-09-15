Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Contrasting side by side

Both Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.19 N/A -0.31 0.00 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.87 N/A 0.20 8.11

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5%

Risk & Volatility

Approach Resources Inc. has a beta of 3.07 and its 207.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 0.9 beta which is 10.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Approach Resources Inc. and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Approach Resources Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 127.27% and an $0.4 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Approach Resources Inc. and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 77.3%. 0.9% are Approach Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88%

For the past year Approach Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. beats Approach Resources Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.