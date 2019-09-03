Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Comparing side by side

Both Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.20 N/A -0.31 0.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 24 3.02 N/A 1.60 12.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Approach Resources Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9%

Risk and Volatility

Approach Resources Inc. is 207.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.07 beta. Competitively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s beta is 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Approach Resources Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Approach Resources Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Approach Resources Inc. has an average target price of $0.4, and a 108.01% upside potential. Competitively Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has an average target price of $26.8, with potential upside of 56.54%. The results provided earlier shows that Approach Resources Inc. appears more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. shares and 99% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Approach Resources Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27%

For the past year Approach Resources Inc. was more bearish than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Approach Resources Inc.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.