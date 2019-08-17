Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.20 N/A -0.31 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 61 2.77 N/A 1.14 64.90

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Approach Resources Inc. is 207.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.07 beta. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Approach Resources Inc. Its rival Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Approach Resources Inc.’s consensus price target is $0.4, while its potential upside is 110.53%. On the other hand, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s potential downside is -8.16% and its consensus price target is $66.83. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Approach Resources Inc. seems more appealing than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Approach Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year Approach Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Approach Resources Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.