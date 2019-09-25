Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) Contrasting side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.15 N/A -0.31 0.00 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.59 N/A 0.13 6.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Approach Resources Inc. and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Volatility and Risk

Approach Resources Inc.’s current beta is 3.07 and it happens to be 207.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a 1.67 beta and it is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Approach Resources Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Approach Resources Inc. and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s potential upside is 233.97% and its consensus price target is $1.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. shares and 53.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares. 0.9% are Approach Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15%

For the past year Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has weaker performance than Approach Resources Inc.

Summary

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Approach Resources Inc.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.