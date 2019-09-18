Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

We are contrasting Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Synthorx Inc.
