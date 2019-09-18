Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

We are contrasting Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Synthorx Inc.