Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.