Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

We are contrasting Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.17
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Applied Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.1% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.
