Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

We are contrasting Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.1% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.