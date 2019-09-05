Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 100.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares and 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.