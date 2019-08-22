Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 232.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.