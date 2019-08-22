Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 232.94%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Genfit SA.
Summary
Genfit SA beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
