Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

We are comparing Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 47 10.91 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates Applied Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Applied Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively FibroGen Inc. has a consensus target price of $65, with potential upside of 55.95%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.