Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

We are contrasting Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Applied Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, which is potential 519.47% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Applied Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.