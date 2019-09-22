Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

We are contrasting Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 43.09 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Institutional investors owned 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares and 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.