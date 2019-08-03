Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Both Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 23.88 N/A -7.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.