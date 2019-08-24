Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Contrasting side by side

Both Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2956.40 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 64.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.